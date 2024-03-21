Broke racist con man Trump taps convicted felon Manafort for... something, and Susan blames Lemont
An editorial cartoon and a Candorville comic strip
In today’s editorial cartoon, a weasel figures out another way to weasel. I posted the fun process video of this yesterday for paid subscribers.
Meanwhile, in Candorville, the saga of the half-eaten fries continues:
careful, Lemont- never choose escalation w/a woman!
That fat-ass Manafort!! Can’t these jerks just go permanently away? The clock is ticking for The Con to come up with $$. Let’s see what oligarch will come through.
Oh as far as Lemont and Susan are concerned, a woman is never wrong! :)