In the early Nineties, for my eight grade science project, I designed an aerobrake for a Martian probe that would turn out to be virtually identical to the one NASA would use years later when they sent the Sojourner rover to the Red Planet. Except theirs

wasn’t made from paper plates. Anyhow, while putting that presentation together, I discovered that VHS tapes full of Star Trek: The Next Generation reruns could keep me awake all night long.

In the early 2010s, I lived on the second floor of an apartment complex in LA’s Koreatown. I was drawing Rudy Park and creating Candorville at the time, but to make ends meet I was also doing freelance gigs. There was a period of about three months where I was spending every bit of my free time storyboarding a horror film. Coffee wasn’t cutting it, so I turned once again to Star Trek. For three months, TNG, DS9, and Voyager ran on a loop on my tv all night long.

A few days before Christmas, as I was nearing completion of the project, I found a

wrapped gift in front of my front door. I opened it, and found a beautiful USS Enterprise-E Christmas ornament, along with a note that simply read “from your downstairs neighbors.”

It was the classiest “will you please shut up, we’re trying to sleep” I ever received.

