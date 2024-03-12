Share this postYour favorite thing about youdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYour favorite thing about youA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellMar 12, 202416Share this postYour favorite thing about youdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareSubscribeLeave a commentMessage Darrin BellThank you for reading Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell. This post is public so feel free to share it.Share16Share this postYour favorite thing about youdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
Your favorite thing about you
Their friendship makes me think of who I'd be without my friends and I'm pretty sure my comments might be like Lemont's and as incoherent.
Susan- change is the only constant of the Universe!
i think ALL of us have wondered since day 1 (i know i sure have, and i started reading Candorville when it first appeared in L.A. Times waaaay back when) is are these 2 EVER gonna get together? of course i realize the undercurrent of unrequited love & affection is part of what makes the strip unique!