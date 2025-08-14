Scroll down below today’s cartoon for a special Liberation announcement from the White House.

🚁 FEDERAL LIBERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 🚁

From the Office of the Federal Minister of Local Police

(Pam Bondi, Presiding)

Citizens of the District of Columbia — Congratulations!

Today, you have been liberated from the crushing burden of low crime rates. For years, your so-called “statistics” have deceived you into thinking your streets were getting safer. But if violent crime is down, and homicides are down, what does that tell us? Exactly: Something is being hidden.

Your New Freedoms

Effective immediately, you are no longer shackled by:

Freedom from unreasonable searches – Enjoy the thrill of never knowing when a friendly armored patrol might visit your home, vehicle, or shopping cart.

Tedious Constitutional rights – Why let dusty 18th-century paperwork slow down modern efficiency?

Elected leadership – Your former Black Democrat mayor and council have been replaced by a single, decisive, federally appointed vision. Leadership is so much better when it doesn’t have to represent you.

Public safety “myths” – Forget the outdated notion that fewer crimes means less crime.

Our Commitment to You

We pledge to keep you safe by:

Maintaining a constant presence in your streets, skies, and private thoughts.

Expanding definitions of “crime” to include anything that makes us feel suspicious, guilty, or bored.

Ensuring every neighborhood enjoys the benefits of visible, permanent, razor-topped security enhancements.

Your Role in the New D.C.

Smile for the drones. Obey all instructions. Trust the process. If you see something, say nothing — we’ve already seen it first.

Welcome to your newly liberated capital city. It’s cleaner, quieter, and safer than the numbers will ever show.

Signed,

Pam Bondi

Federal Minister of Local Police

(Maximum Period Permitted)