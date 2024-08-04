Share this postWill C-Dog read Project 2025? And other questionsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill C-Dog read Project 2025? And other questionsTHREE Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellAug 04, 202417Share this postWill C-Dog read Project 2025? And other questionsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare17Share this postWill C-Dog read Project 2025? And other questionsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Love that Lemont is trying to school Clyde but the fact is C-Dog already perused the manifesto, more than likely. The guy at the psych’s office…is that you, Darrin?.
I've not read it all either. Just summaries in The Nation and other trusted sources. I've tried - and it's so upsetting. Now that the MAGA party is trying to distance itself from P2025, people also need to read the "GOP" Platform . which is mostly IN ALL CAPS .. and sure looks like Sharpie.
Did you, Darrin Bell, or someone else create something about the remarks at the NABJ pointing out that Vance's children are .. what in the eyes of his master? I thought I saw something but maybe in my head.
I'm ENTHUSED about Kamala. Not just because it's not Biden. A number of columns have pointed to her energy, sense of humor and toughness. This must happen.