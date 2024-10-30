It was the “joke” heard ‘round the world. It went viral because it dovetailed perfectly with the racism and xenophobia of the MAGA movement, and with Donald Trump’s bigoted and heartless treatment of the people of Puerto Rico during the tragedy of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Here are five editorial cartoon videos I originally posted back then.

You know what else is strange? Major papers that spent years chronicling the existential threat posed by Donald Trump, deciding not to endorse a political candidate. The decisions may be principled stands, as their owners assert, but it’s understandable that readers suspect the papers’ owners would rather not find themselves accidentally falling off balconies a few months from now. That’s a very real prospect, given that the corrupt Republican Supreme Court has given a certain Hitler-aficionado the green light to make good on his threats.

