Share this postWhy hippos are better than usdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy hippos are better than usA Candorville Comic StripDarrin BellOct 20, 202416Share this postWhy hippos are better than usdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell16Share this postWhy hippos are better than usdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
So true and that is si very sad.
Interesting if you read it, as my old eyes did, as "hippies" instead of "hippos". HIppies -- you know, the ones who can bogart a joint for 5 minutes.