Stay tuned after the cartoon for an urgent memo from the White House Ministry of Unity! It’s mandatory recommended.

🚨 MINISTRY OF UNITY

Official Bulletin 25-09

Subject: Reichstag Fire Moment™ — Mandatory Mourning Protocols

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION TO ALL LOYAL CITIZENS

SECTION I: INCIDENT

On the occasion of the regrettable assassination of Approved Free Speech Hero™ Charlie Kirk, the Ministry has determined that mourning will now be compulsory. Failure to comply constitutes Hate Speech and will be processed accordingly.

SECTION II: PROPER MOURNING PROCEDURES

All citizens must observe the following:

Cry for a minimum of 15 minutes daily. Tears will be measured by volume and salinity. Replace all profile images with a grayscale portrait of Mr. Kirk. Animated sob filters are provided free of charge at ReportYourNeighbor.gov. Do not compare this incident to any other forms of violence (mass shootings, racial terrorism, school massacres). Such “whataboutism” is classified as terrorist activity. Neighbors, coworkers, and family members who fail to demonstrate adequate grief must be reported. Reportees will be added to the Enemies of Kirk National Registry™ where they can be patriotically punished by firing, harassment, or… stronger measures.

SECTION III: FREE SPEECH CLARIFICATION

Statements by Mr. Kirk remain protected speech.

Repetition of Mr. Kirk’s statements by unauthorized persons = felony hate speech.

Any suggestion that Mr. Kirk was ever incorrect = grounds for passport revocation.

SECTION IV: EXPANDED SECURITY OPERATIONS

All donors to the Democratic Party, ActBlue, and Black Lives Matter are to be investigated for terrorist financing.

The Democratic Party is provisionally reclassified as a domestic extremist organization.

Journalists repeating “dangerous ideas” (see: anything not officially approved) will be fired, investigated, and placed on permanent watchlists.

SECTION V: FINAL DIRECTIVE

As our Chief Mourning Officer Pam Bondi has stated: “We will target you.”

As our Leader has declared: “We will prosecute you.”

This is not repression. This is Freedom™. The freedom to agree, to obey, and to mourn in unison.

LONG LIVE THE MOVEMENT.

LONG LIVE THE FIRE.