Every once in a while, when a random stranger asks me what I do for a living, I can sense how the conversation’s going to end. After I heard “I don’t read the newspaper” for maybe the 5000th time, I decided to do two things: (1) create a place where readers could find and discuss Candorville online and (2) adapt Candorville for television. When I began studying the adaptation process, I found that approaching production partners wasn’t much different from what it took to interest a syndicate in the strip in the first place.

When you’re pitching a tv series (or selling a comic strip to a syndicate), you start with a “logline.” A logline is a simple description of the core concept of your feature, without divulging any of the twists, or character arcs, or even the plot (all of that comes later). For example, Industrial Scripts lists The Godfather’s logline as “The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.”

That’s interesting enough for a producer to ask for more. Usually a one-page summary, or, if they’re really interested, several pages of a full treatment detailing the premise, the setting, the tone, the character dynamics, the main characters, the pilot episode, and loglines for each episode of the entire first season.

My wife and I will be celebrating our tenth wedding anniversary with our kids in just a few days. So it’s been a decade since I last had to worry about writing the perfect profile for a dating app; which is good, because I never really got the hang of it. I went on dates with a few women I met through those apps, but with one exception, the experiences were always just too awkward.

Meeting someone after she’d read and approved my bio and whatever else I’d written, felt too much like pitching a tv series to a producer who’d been amused enough by the logline of my life to give me a few minutes of her time.

I lucked into meeting Makeda the traditional way: by accident. It’s a story I’ll tell in my next graphic novel, which is a companion book/prequel/sequel to The Talk.