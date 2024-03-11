Share this postWhat's his one favorite thing about Susan?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat's his one favorite thing about Susan?A Candorville comic stripDarrin BellMar 11, 202417Share this postWhat's his one favorite thing about Susan?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareLeave a commentSubscribeMessage Darrin BellShare Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell17Share this postWhat's his one favorite thing about Susan?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
What's his one favorite thing about Susan?
It's not just them - it's that I've always wondered why romantic love is the goal for a life-time live-together or in proximity marriage when it's the respect, commonalities, and often deeper love that society doesn't recognize that, like Lemont's and Susan's, lives on forever.
Be careful, Lemont! This sounds like one of those trick questions. Answer very carefully.