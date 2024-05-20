This cartoon is free, and paid subscribers can scroll down to see an animated process video of the creation of this cartoon.

We’ve already seen what would happen if the Supreme Court were to overturn a precedent. When they overturned Roe v. Wade, trigger laws went into effect in several red states immediately rescinding a Constitutional right women had had for fifty years. All it would take is one ruling by the Supreme Court to strip gay people of the right to marry in every single state where voters had previously approved a Constitutional Amendment forbidding same-sex marriage, and in every state where the legislature had ALREADY (nearly twenty years ago) passed laws forbidding it. And that would throw marriages that've been performed in those states into limbo. When they killed Roe, Clarence Thomas made it clear in his concurring opinion that that's exactly what he (and presumably his fellow right wingers on the majority) would eagerly do.

