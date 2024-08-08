Share this postWeird J.D., and parenting during Deadpool and Wolverinedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWeird J.D., and parenting during Deadpool and WolverineFOUR Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellAug 08, 202420Share this postWeird J.D., and parenting during Deadpool and Wolverinedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare20Share this postWeird J.D., and parenting during Deadpool and Wolverinedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7SharePreviousNext
One must take advantage of teachable moments where one finds them.......
As my mother would say, "Parenting is a humbling experience."