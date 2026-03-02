Scroll down for a leaked memo from the War Department.

LEAKED MEMO

U.S. Department of Strategic Justice™

Office of Preemptive Freedom Operations

RE: Clarification on Proper War-Launching Etiquette

To: Concerned Allies, Alarmed Legal Scholars, and Other Process Enthusiasts

From: Acting Secretary of War (Provisional)

Subject: Updated Efficiency Standards for Democracy Deployment

It has come to our attention that certain observers — foreign governments, international legal bodies, historians, and people who read things — have expressed nostalgia for what they describe as “process.”

Specifically, some have suggested that before launching an unauthorized war and assassinating a foreign head of state, the United States should first:

Manufacture a plausible intelligence narrative

Present theatrical evidence to Congress

Deliver a slideshow to the United Nations

Allow allies to pretend they were consulted

Use the phrase “coalition of the willing” at least twice

We appreciate these procedural memories. However, we regret to inform you that such steps have been deemed operationally inefficient.

The modern American presidency no longer believes in bureaucratic pageantry before explosive events.

On the Matter of “Illegality”

Some commentators have described the current war as “unequivocally illegal.”

We would like to reassure the public that the United States maintains a long-standing policy regarding international law:

It is binding when other countries violate it.

It is advisory when we do.

This distinction has served us well.

On Skipping the Lie Phase

In previous eras, presidents seeking to invade a country took the time to craft a narrative involving:

Weapons that might exist

Intelligence that might be credible

Threats that might be imminent

This was before the invention of high-speed broadband.

Today, war can be announced instantly via social media, eliminating the need for multi-week persuasion campaigns, forged dossiers, or international consultations.

We call this reform:

Lean War.

On Civilian Casualties

We acknowledge reports that a primary school was struck.

We would like to clarify that the school was located inside a country we were bombing.

We hope this clears up any confusion.

On Allies Feeling “Betrayed”

Some allied nations have expressed concern that negotiations were used as cover for a strike.

This is inaccurate.

Negotiations were not used as cover.

They were simply occurring at the same time as the strike planning.

This overlap is purely coincidental and should not be interpreted as strategy.

On Global Perception

It has been suggested that America is increasingly viewed as a “rogue state.”

We reject this characterization.

Rogue states operate outside the international system.

We operate above it.

Looking Forward

We understand that some Gen-X Americans are nostalgic for a time when illegal wars were preceded by proper lies to Congress and the United Nations.

We hear you.

However, in the interest of modernization, we have replaced the traditional “fabricated intelligence phase” with a streamlined:

“Post-Launch Explanation Cycle.”

We believe this will allow the American people to enjoy their wars faster, with fewer administrative delays.

Thank you for your continued faith in Justice.

END MEMO