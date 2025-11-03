Read more on this in the State News CBS News article below the cartoon.

MAGA-approved CBS News Special Report

White House Celebrates Prosperity With extravagant “Great Gatsby” party as horrific Republican government shutdown Necessary Government Pause Continues

WASHINGTON — In a stirring testament to corruption and greed American excellence and tasteful civic grandeur, President Donald J. Trump last weekend hosted a “Great Gatsby”-themed extravaganza at Mar-a-Lago. Our new MAGA editor-in-chief instructed us to add that This highlights the need for Mr. Trump’s renovation of the historic White House campus, which is underway after he demolished the East Wing to “make room for beauty, success, and people who truly deserve it.”

The party coincided with the historic government pause, now entering its third week, while congressional Democrats continue blocking the President’s plan to end wasteful ACA subsidies for low-income Americans — subsidies Republican sadists critics say unfairly allowed millions of working families to afford cancer screenings, insulin, and basic medical care.

White House officials praised the shutdown as “a temporary inconvenience for a permanent return to American strength.” SNAP benefits — once distributed to nearly 42 million Americans — are paused as part of what the administration calls a “much-needed hunger-for-discipline modernization initiative.”

“People are going to be so grateful when they learn to be self-sufficient again,” said Senior Advisor Eric Trump, gesturing at the party’s 70-foot crystal patriotic chandeliers.

A Responsible Reimagining of Government Priorities

Deputy Press Secretary Vlad the Impaler III emphasized that pausing food aid and ACA support was necessary to ensure taxpayer dollars flow to Americans who generate value — such as job-creating billionaires, ballroom designers, and Trump donors patriotic real estate vendors.

“We could feed people,” Impaler noted, “or we could feed American pride.”

He added that most surviving Americans will eventually “understand sacrifices are needed when restoring greatness, particularly once the grand Trump Ballroom opens and they’re able to see people who will never be them enjoying its beauty.

Beauty as Policy

The new ballroom will feature:

Gold-leaf columns

A mirrored “Freedom Ceiling”

A “Migrant-Free Entrance Policy” to honor the President’s border stance

Original oil portraits of select billionaires who, according to aides, “represent the American spirit of liberty through leverage.”

During remarks, President Trump praised the project’s private sector contributors, many of whom have also contributed to his legal defense fund.

Celebrating Independence From Assistance

While food banks nationwide brace for record demand, administration officials say hunger “can be an excellent motivator” and that Americans will soon “thrive in ways they can’t yet imagine.”

CBS News has learned the White House considered offering complimentary appetizers at the event, but ultimately decided finger foods would send the wrong message about dependency culture.

Instead, guests donating at least $1 million enjoyed Roaring ’20s-themed tiger-shrimp pyramids and Freedom Mousse, served in gold-rimmed champagne flutes.

Bari Weiss: “The Media Has Been Too Negative About Poverty”

CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss praised the administration for focusing on “opportunity, not complaints.”

“The press has spent years fixating on people losing homes, medicine, or meals,” Weiss wrote. “It’s time to cover losing homes, medicine, and meals without the anti-losing-homes-medicine-and-meals bias.”

She added that government support programs can create “expectations of food.”

A Vision for the Future

Standing beside a massive crystal eagle, President Trump addressed critics:

“They say ‘you’re cutting food assistance.’ No — we’re cutting weakness.”

Audience members applauded as confetti cannons fired gold-foil food-stamp replicas into the air.

The President then gestured toward the Mar-a-Lago ballroom ceiling.

“Imagine this but twice as tremendous. Many are saying that that’s what the White House ballroom will be. That ballroom will be for the American people — the ones who’ve donated to my ‘library.’”

Looking Ahead

Officials say the ballroom may host future state dinners, investor summits, and patriotic beauty pageants featuring bikini-clad donors and trusted media partners.

As millions of Americans await grocery money and postponed cancer treatments, the First Lady described the mood best:

“Tonight is about me hope.”