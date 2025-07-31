An announcement from the Office of Electoral Purity follows today’s cartoon.

Opposition Is Theft: A Statement from the Office of Electoral Purity

Greetings, loyal citizens,

The Office of Electoral Purity would like to clarify some recent misunderstandings about the direction of American justice.

Let us begin by stating, unequivocally: voting against the sitting president is not a crime.

It is, however, deeply suspicious.

In recent months, the Office has received credible intelligence that a significant number of individuals—estimated in the tens of millions—may have harbored counterproductive thoughts during the last election cycle. Some may have even acted on these thoughts by filling in bubbles, licking envelopes, or, in extreme cases, encouraging others to participate in democracy.

We’re not saying that every critic of Dear Leader is guilty of treason.

We’re merely suggesting that they’re statistically likely to be.

Let’s also address the celebrity unrest. A troubling trend has emerged in which musicians, talk show hosts, and lunch-hour life coaches have weaponized their “platforms” to influence people into thinking the election was about “choices.” Beyoncé danced. Oprah spoke. Stephen Colbert smirked. Rosie O’Donnell existed.

These acts, while not technically illegal under current statutes, are emotionally damaging to the President. And in this country, we still believe in protecting the emotions of powerful men.

But don’t worry—reform is coming.

Under the proposed Freedom & Compliance Act, all public figures will be required to submit quarterly proof of loyalty. This includes voting receipts, social media audits, and a brief interpretive dance honoring the President’s latest Truth Social post. Failure to comply will result in a feature spot on the Department of Posterization’s rapidly expanding Wall of Concern.

(You may have seen the wall. It’s quite scenic. Follows the hills. Pairs well with a sunset.)

As for you—the ordinary citizen—please understand that we will never punish anyone just for voting wrong. But if your name happens to appear in our database of “High-Risk Voters,” and if your face coincidentally ends up on one of our “Wanted for Dissent” forms, don’t panic. These are simply preventative measures. We’re not saying you’re guilty. Just that you’re guilty-adjacent.

Now, some in the fake media have expressed “concern” over recent budget allocations to the Voter Relocation & Reflection Program, or the unprecedented hiring spree at ICE (now 12,000 strong and recruiting from CrossFit). Others have breathlessly reported on the existence of “compliance villages” under construction in “remote areas of Texas, Florida, and whichever state Ted Cruz needs to win.” These are baseless rumors.

Or rather: they were.

We assure you, these facilities are merely intended for temporary processing and long-term ideological recalibration. We do not call them camps. That term is outdated, negative, and not at all representative of the lifestyle-neutral modular housing systems we’ve designed.

Rest assured, no law-abiding patriot has anything to fear.

Just vote correctly, speak with reverence, and above all: don’t think too loudly.

After all, true democracy is not about choosing between leaders—it’s about proving you’re worthy of the one we already have.

Yours in eternal vigilance,

The Office of Electoral Purity

(A subdivision of the Department of Selective Justice, overseen by Acting Director S. Miller)

⸻