Trump offers the Nobel Peace Prize committee a chance to atone
Today’s political cartoon and humor column
BREAKING: Scroll down below the cartoon to read a leaked White House memo to the Nobel Prize committee.
Read the leaked White House memo below!
🕊️THE WHITE HOUSE Office of Strategic Serenity
CONFIDENTIAL MEMORANDUM
To: The Esteemed Norwegian Nobel Committee
From: Acting Deputy Under-Assistant Secretary for Peace Optics
Subject: Formal Nomination Package — Donald J. Trump: Architect of the Quietest Noise on Earth
Date: Ongoing Forever
Dear Norway,
Congratulations on another fine year of giving our medal to someone else. We write today to offer you an opportunity to correct that historic oversight and to remind you that real peace sometimes looks like a SWAT raid, sounds like a helicopter, and polls extremely well among likely voters.
I. RECORD NUMBER OF PEACES ACHIEVED
Our Leader has personally ended more wars than historians can count — which is
