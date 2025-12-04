You are what keeps us going. Please consider subscribing to help us continue bringing you The Officially Unofficial News from the Free Republic of Whatever’s Left.™

THE ADMINISTRATION REAFFIRMS ITS UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO DEFINITELY NOT DOING ANY WAR CRIMES

By the ABC/CBS/Paramount Ministry of Narrative Compliance

The Trump-Hegseth Defense Partnership™—known in bureaucratic shorthand as DO-WAR, after Pete Hegseth insisted “Defense” sounded weak and “War” sounded “like my old Fox News segment, but with missiles”—spent Thursday fending off what senior officials are calling “an outrageous outbreak of technicalities.”

At issue:

a small, barely significant kerfuffle involving

a first strike on a suspected Caribbean “drug” vessel ,

a second strike on the surviving crew,

and a classified inspector general report noting that the Secretary of War shared targeting details over Signal, because “military-grade encrypted networks are too woke.”

Naturally, Democrats have pounced.

Democrats remind troops of the law; Administration experiences allergic reaction

This week, several Democratic lawmakers released a scandalous video reminding U.S. service members of a shocking, previously obscure Pentagon doctrine:

“You don’t have to follow illegal orders.”

The administration responded with calm, balanced outrage.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of “deep-state sedition”, calling the phrase “you don’t have to follow illegal orders” a “dog whistle for constitutionalism.”

The Pentagon then helpfully clarified that active-duty troops may decline illegal orders, but only if those orders are issued by a Democrat president. Under Republican leadership, the term “illegal” is considered “flexible, vibe-based, and dependent on operational feelings.”

Sen. Mark Kelly’s office was promptly informed he could be re-activated and court-martialed for the crime of reminding the military what the UCMJ says in plain English. Hegseth, according to staff, found the idea “refreshing” and “long overdue.”

Secretary of War: Tough on War, Soft on Responsibility

Secretary Pete Hegseth, America’s premier proponent of “Warfare Without Weakness™”, has spent the week heroically clarifying that:

he did not personally order the second strike

but he definitely supports the admiral who did

and the strike was justified

even though he didn’t know about it

but also he maybe knew some parts

but only the good parts

and the IG report, while real, is also fake

but also it exonerates him

although he hasn’t read it

because reading is for the deep state.

Asked whether the events constituted a war crime, Hegseth launched into a twenty-minute explanation of how the Geneva Conventions “were written by lawyers who never even shot at anybody,” concluding:

“If the enemy survives the first strike, that’s basically them consenting to a second.”

The White House nodded sagely, noting that consent is “contextual in maritime situations.”

Why accountability is unpatriotic

In a normal administration, an official implicated in leaking targeting data and overseeing a botched double-tap on a fishing vessel would at least consider resigning.

But as senior aide Chuck McGillicuddy explained:

“This is Trump’s America. If we fired everyone who screwed up, we’d have to shut down the government. Oh wait—Congress already did that. So really, Pete’s fine.”

Trump himself reaffirmed his “total confidence” in Hegseth—traditionally a sign that the official has thirty minutes left to clean out their desk—but in this era, it simply means Trump likes the way Hegseth snarls on camera.

Operational Security, now with screenshot sharing

According to sources, the IG report concluded that while Hegseth did share attack plans over an insecure messaging app, no classified information was leaked because:

No one outside the Signal group believed the administration would actually follow through on its own plans, and Several foreign intelligence agencies already had the information “from watching Fox & Friends.”

The Caribbean strangers who definitely deserved it, probably

Administration officials continue to insist the targets were “narco-terrorists,” though the evidence remains classified, preliminary, contradictory, or nonexistent depending on which spokesperson appears on which network at which hour.

A top official, speaking anonymously because the truth makes them uncomfortable, described the target as:

“A vessel consistent with the profile of a boat that could hypothetically have drugs at some point, somewhere, maybe.”

The real threat: Democratic subversion of war crimes

What truly alarms the administration is the idea that Democrats encouraged troops to think about legality, which officials warn could lead to:

hesitation

moral reasoning

and even (gasp) discernment.

“Once troops start questioning illegal orders,” one senior WARCOM official fretted, “who knows where it ends? They might start questioning legal ones.”

Conclusion: Everything is fine, and also your tax dollars paid for this paragraph

Secretary Hegseth remains in his position because he provides Trump with two priceless qualities:

Total ideological loyalty, and Zero instinct for self-preservation.

In an administration allergic to accountability, these are resume gold.

And so, as the scandal swirls and multiple branches of government debate which international conventions were violated and how badly, the Secretary of War remains at his post, resolute in his belief that:

war should be freer,

rules should be fewer,

and mistakes are just “unauthorized follow-up successes.”

America may not know what was destroyed in the Caribbean that day, but one thing is certain:

It wasn’t Pete Hegseth’s career.