The audiobook version of THE TALK has launched! And don’t worry, Dick Fink had nothing to do with its production.

"The audiobook version of The Talk,...isn’t a graphic novel stripped of its pictures; it’s a radio play that delivers its own powerful aural experience. The production employs music, subtle sound effects and a cast that includes Bell and his little boy. The charming humor and incisive wisdom that elevates the print version of “The Talk” are amply conveyed by these narrators in an audiobook that’s clearly been designed from the bottom up to exploit the format’s unique advantages. For some listeners, this will be a deeply personal experience; for others, an illuminating lesson in empathy. But no matter who you are, you’re ready to have “The Talk."—The Washington Post



“In its audio translation, the highlight is Darrin Bell’s storytelling ability, enriched by a soundscape that includes music, sound effects, and archival audio...a powerhouse audio that should be widely recommended.”—Booklist (Starred Review)

It’s available at Audible, Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and everywhere else where audiobooks are sold!

