Our crack team of journalists, at great risk to life and limb, got ahold of the first draft of Paramount’s press release explaining the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s Late Night show. Scroll down below today’s cartoon to read it.

And now, for the leaked rough draft of Paramount’s press release…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Paramount Global Communications Office

July 2025

Official Statement Regarding the Future of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(Which We Love. Adore. Cherish. Please Don’t Read Into This.)

At Paramount Global, we remain resolutely committed to creative freedom, bold truth-telling, and uncompromising integrity—as long as those things pose no risk whatsoever to federally approved mergers currently under regulatory review by President Trump’s administration.

As such, we are today announcing the completely unrelated and purely coincidental end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

We want to make this perfectly clear:

This decision has nothing—absolutely nothing—to do with:

President Trump’s recent lawsuit accusing us of “election interference” for airing a slightly warm interview with Vice President Harris,

Our legal team’s carefully calibrated decision to pay him $16 million,

Stephen Colbert referring to that payment on-air as a “volcano bribe,” or

The fact that Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance is currently awaiting approval from a president who has been known to crush companies like paper cups when annoyed.

Nope. Not related. At all.

We are ending Colbert’s show for entirely internal reasons that were already planned, discussed, reviewed, and ratified in a Slack thread that we swear predates the lawsuit, the settlement, the monologue, and the Presidential tweet reading:

“Colbert is a nasty little man with bad ratings and he’s MEAN! Cancel him!!”

We remain enormously proud of Stephen Colbert’s work, and we thank him for his service to comedy, our shareholders, and the nation, in that order.

He will always be welcome back at Paramount—pending review from our new Department of Satirical Compliance, established this morning in consultation with the Federal Humor Board, a subcommittee of the Department of Loyalty and Morale.

To those who claim we’ve “sacrificed satire to appease the MAGA volcano god,” we say:

That is offensive, inflammatory, and deeply disrespectful… to volcano gods.

Colbert’s exit will make room for exciting new programming, including:

Real America Tonight (with guest segments pre-approved by the White House)

So You Think You Can Praise? (faith-based CEO competition series)

Late Night with Elon Musk (pending merger with XTV, and reality)

Let us repeat one final time:

This decision is not politically motivated.

We are not afraid of President Trump.

And the merger will proceed exactly as planned.

God bless America. God bless media consolidation.

And God bless the MAGA King.

###

Press contact:

we-love-free-speech-as-long-as-it’s-regulated@paramount.gov