Scroll down below today’s cartoon for a special communique from the MAGA Ministry of Selective Outrage.

📜 Official Communiqué 📜

From the Ministry of Selective Outrage

Division of Historical Erasure and Emergency Rebranding

Citizens of the Republic,

The Ministry solemnly confirms that Charlie Kirk has been martyred. This act is indisputable proof that America’s one and only security threat comes from the radical Left.

Yes, the suspect was white, heterosexual, raised in a Republican family, and was fanatical about guns. Yes, he supported His Excellency Donald J. Trump in 2020. Yes, his relatives are loyal MAGA adherents. But citizens, focus: his family alleges he later criticized Trump, lived with a trans partner, and once described Kirk as “full of hate.” Therefore, the Ministry concludes beyond doubt that this assassin was a full-fledged Marxist, groomed by Antifa and certified by the Transgender Sorcerer’s Guild, and is proof that political violence is a uniquely left-wing phenomenon.

All inconvenient details have been patriotically deleted.

Section I. Previously Misunderstood Incidents of Patriotism

The following violent episodes have been reclassified for your ideological safety:

Charleston church massacre (2015): nine Black parishioners murdered. Recast as “unauthorized Bible study critique.”

Charlottesville car attack (2017): one dead, 19 injured. Noted as “automobile parade detour.”

El Paso Walmart (2019): 23 killed. Designated “express checkout dispute.”

Buffalo supermarket (2022): ten slain. Recorded as “urban zoning initiative.”

Capitol Attack (2021): violent coup attempt. Redesignated: peaceful tourism.

Bundy standoffs (2014 & 2016): armed occupations. Corrected: “family camping rights.”

Pipe bomb mailings (2018): 16 bombs sent to Democrats. Rebranded: “innovative subscription service.”

Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot (2020): militia conspiracy. Logged: “surprise appreciation party.”

Melissa & Mark Hortman assassinations (2025): A gunman killed Minnesota’s former House Speaker and her husband, wounded Senator John Hoffman and his wife, and carried a hit list of Democratic officials and abortion providers.

Ministry reclassification: “spirited debate over zoning laws.” Citizens are instructed to forget the hit list entirely, as memory retention undermines national unity.



Section II. Statistical Clarification

Alarmist researchers claim right-wing extremists have produced more domestic terror fatalities than Islamist extremists in 14 of the past 21 years. The Ministry corrects: math is a socialist conspiracy. The only relevant statistic is today’s singular left-wing act of violence.

Section III. Directives for Citizens

Remember only Charlie Kirk. Forget Melissa and Mark Hortman. Forget Charleston, Buffalo, El Paso, and the rest. Forget, or else. Erase the assassin’s lifelong Republican pedigree from your memory banks. Recall only the alleged trans partner. Chant daily: Political violence belongs exclusively to the Left.

Section IV. Closing Example

As a final note, the Ministry acknowledges one incident of alleged “violence” still weaponized by the Left: in 2022, a MAGA enthusiast broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home intending to assassinate her. Finding her absent, he bludgeoned her husband, Paul, with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The Ministry has officially reclassified this as a “home repair consultation.”

Unofficially, however, we recognize it was also a beloved comedy routine across patriotic media platforms for months. From memes to grinning lawmakers, the hammer attack was gleefully and patriotically recast as slapstick. Citizens are encouraged to keep laughing, just not at the wrong things.

Thus concludes this Official Communiqué. Weep for Charlie Kirk. Forget the Hortmans. Laugh at the hammer. Obey the narrative.

For His Excellency Donald J. Trump the First, Candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize,

The Ministry of Selective Outrage