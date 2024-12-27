Last night, I slept on the couch with the cats. Not because I screwed up, but because I got to slide the window open to let winter in, while everyone else slept in warm bedrooms.

I heard the windstorm and the rain buffeting the orange tree just outside the window. I could almost taste the scent of the rain, as it was pummeling the roof of the new chicken coop Makeda and I built in the back yard. Our ten chickens were dry and slumbering inside, and I was about to do the same in my own coop. I drifted to sleep with softly purring Siamese cats, to the sound of a driving rain and howling winds that couldn't touch me, in solidarity with Umbaku and all the other chickens.

And I didn't think of Donald Trump or MAGA even once. It was a wonderful night. But it was too short.

