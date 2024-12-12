Share this postDarrin Bell's Disobey in AdvanceToday's daily Candorville cartoon!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreToday's daily Candorville cartoon!He hears Lemont will be the next opinion page editorDarrin BellDec 12, 20246Share this postDarrin Bell's Disobey in AdvanceToday's daily Candorville cartoon!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare6Share this postDarrin Bell's Disobey in AdvanceToday's daily Candorville cartoon!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePrevious
uh oh... so it begins...