I’ll confess that I felt a certain amount of fear when I wrote today’s strip (by “a certain amount,” I mean a lot). That’s how I knew I had to publish it.

“Commentators aren’t supposed to feel this sort of fear in a nation that once revered the First Amendment.”

I’ve drawn strips about newspaper censorship several times over the last twenty-one years. This is the first time I’ve felt that my career could end over it, because it’s the first time I’ve witnessed several pillars of the journalism world vow to placate a president and his movement in advance. That’s not what they’ve said, but it’s right there between the lines. Commentators aren’t supposed to feel this sort of fear in a nation that once revered the First Amendment.

There’s a distinct chance some of my newspaper clients will see themselves in this, resent being called out, and axe my strip. But there’s also the chance they’ll resolve to find their courage and make sure that this is not about them. I decided to act out of faith rather than fear. I imagine I and most other satirists will have to face that decision every day for the next four years, until either the threat is gone, or we find ourselves with no ability to decide at all.

