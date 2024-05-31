I’ve been pretty sick the past week, so I haven’t posted many updates. I’ll try to make up for that here with a cartoon & video I was thrilled to create:

Meanwhile, in Candorville, the war at home continues:

In other news, I’ve neglected to mention that I and my work have been getting some accolades lately. I probably mentioned that THE TALK won the very first graphic memoir IMAGE award. But I didn’t mention that since then, the Daily Californian (my college newspaper) inducted me into the inaugural class of their Hall of Fame, alongside some luminaries in the field of journalism. I was also nominated for an Eisner Award, which is the top award for the comic book/graphic novel industry. And the National Cartoonist Society nominated THE TALK for best graphic novel.

And just today, I finished my role in the audiobook (chose music for some pivotal

moments), and the final file will be done on Tuesday. It’ll be released in August. I’m excited to hear it.

I have a Charlie Brown complex. I tend to think of positive developments as the universe kneeling down and holding a football, and urging me to kick it. I think the reason why I haven’t mentioned any of this, is I’ve always worried that the better things go, the more likely the universe is going to pull the football away at the last second and I’ll fall flat on my back. So I try to keep my head down, most of the time.

Today, a plumber told us that our clogged bathroom sink drain is due to 35 feet of collapsing World War II-era sewer pipe that needs to be replaced at a cost of nearly $10,000. Apparently the cosmos will pull away that football whether I keep good news to myself or not.

Doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop getting back up to kick again.

