The wild animals have traded places with us in the cage
Today's political cartoon, and The Twilight Zone
I’m half a century old. Old enough to remember when most of us watched TV over the air,and The Twilight Zone reruns were ubiquitous. More than a few of my social studies and civics teachers throughout junior high and high school used Twilight Zone episodes to help us truly understand what so many Americans have clearly now forgotten.
Yesterday, I awoke to read this on Thom Hartmann’s Substack:
Imagine stepping off a plane in the United States, fully expecting to enter the country without issue, only to be surrounded by armed agents, handcuffed, and thrown into a freezing detention center. No trial. No lawyer. No contact with the outside world.
In Trump’s America, you are no longer guaranteed your rights or freedom—because now, it takes nothing more than an ICE agent’s “suspicion” to make you disappear.
This isn’t a mistake. It’s part of an expanding system of cruelty, where ICE—once an agency tasked with immigration enforcement—is now operating like an unchecked police force, targeting legal residents, visitors, and even US citizens with impunity.
They have become—since the days when Trump sent them here into Portland without ID to kidnap citizens off the streets and torment them in 2020—the Führer’s private police force. His very own “protection squads” or Schutzstaffel.
People who follow every rule, complete all the required paperwork, and obey every regulation are still finding themselves locked away, held in horrific conditions, and stripped of their rights—all based on the whims of an agent who doesn’t even need evidence to justify an arrest.
A U.S. citizen from Chicago was among 22 people recently subjected to unlawful arrests and detention by ICE. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that during Trump’s first term, immigration authorities asked to hold approximately 600 likely citizens and actually deported about 70 likely citizens.
But now, in part because of the Laken Riley Act, it’s getting worse. Forty-two Democrats in the House and fourteen in the Senate voted to pass this execrable GOP bill last month; it was named after a young woman murdered by an undocumented alien whose story was relentlessly promoted by Fox “News” and other rightwing hate media.
That law, recently signed by Trump, says that ICE now has the authority to detain anybody — anybody — for an indefinite period of time — no time limit whatsoever — if an ICE agent simply says that he or she “suspects” the person is in the country illegally or without documentation.
-Read the rest of this important post on Thom Hartmann’s Substack.
I’d like to say I’m old enough to remember when these Twilight Zone episodes were conventional wisdom in the USA. But if they had been, Rod Serling wouldn’t have had
to create them. The themes are as timeless as hate itself. And the warnings are as relevant now as they were in the fascist South during Jim Crow. If this show were required viewing in schools, we might not be watching them too late today.