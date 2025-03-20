I’m half a century old. Old enough to remember when most of us watched TV over the air,and The Twilight Zone reruns were ubiquitous. More than a few of my social studies and civics teachers throughout junior high and high school used Twilight Zone episodes to help us truly understand what so many Americans have clearly now forgotten.

Yesterday, I awoke to read this on Thom Hartmann’s Substack:

I’d like to say I’m old enough to remember when these Twilight Zone episodes were conventional wisdom in the USA. But if they had been, Rod Serling wouldn’t have had

to create them. The themes are as timeless as hate itself. And the warnings are as relevant now as they were in the fascist South during Jim Crow. If this show were required viewing in schools, we might not be watching them too late today.