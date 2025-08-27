Scroll down below today’s editorial cartoon for a vital memo from the White House Ministry of Corrections.

Scroll down to read the memo from the White House Ministry of Corrections. It’s mandatory, subject! your duty, citizen.

🚨 MINISTRY OF CORRECTIONS — OFFICIAL MEMORANDUM 🚨

From the Desk of the Acting Deputy Assistant Supreme Administrator of Reality Adjustment (Seal Pending, Sharpie Ink Drying)

Subject: Permanent Amendments to Facts, Institutions, and General Reality

Effective immediately, the Ministry of Corrections reminds all citizens that the United States is no longer constrained by antiquated documents such as the Constitution, textbooks, or memory. All official truth is now issued exclusively in Sharpie format.

This decision has been made in the interest of clarity, consistency, and the President’s wrist strength.

Authorized Sharpie Amendments

The Federal Reserve Independence is hereby erased. Interest rates will henceforth fluctuate according to the President’s mood and cholesterol levels. Smithsonian Institution “Slavery” shall now appear in quotation marks, applied in thick, permanent marker. Future exhibits may be pre-redacted for convenience. Kennedy Center All performances shall be pre-approved by the Ministry. Improvised jazz will be prosecuted as sedition. Municipal Policing Washington, D.C. now falls under direct Sharpie supervision. Other Democratic-led cities should prepare their walls for imminent doodling. Higher Education All universities are placed under the authority of the Supreme Chancellor of Diversity Erasure. Hiring committees will now be staffed exclusively by Sharpie consultants. The Rose Garden Permanently converted into the Sharpie Garden. Roses are prohibited unless drawn in marker.

Compliance Guidelines

All citizens are instructed to carry an Official Correction Marker™ at all times. Any facts, data, or memories inconsistent with Sharpie policy must be crossed out on sight. Attempts to use pencils, pens, or highlighters will be treated as acts of rebellion. Citizens exceeding monthly Sharpie rations will be prosecuted under the Permanent Marker Preservation Act.

Closing Remarks

The Ministry recognizes that some citizens may find these changes confusing. Please remember: confusion is treason. If you see something, strike it out.

History is no longer written by the victors.

It is written by the Ministry of Corrections, in bold, permanent strokes.

—