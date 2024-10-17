Share this postThe very thoughtful giftdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe very thoughtful giftA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellOct 17, 202413Share this postThe very thoughtful giftdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare13Share this postThe very thoughtful giftdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Oh my dog one of the first gifts my husband ever bought me was the complete Dr. Who DVD set (at the time, there have been several Drs since then). In Europe they have all the Dr. Who little rubber dolls and all kinds of the coolest games and that's what I buy when I go abroad, not venetian glass or Irish linen. Dr Who is the best kind of hero; anti-violence, anti-gun, smart, sees women as equals (his companions often save him), accepts all aliens! (except the bad guys). I think Lemont used the college fund wisely.
methinks Lemont is not really thinking of Lionel when he uses his college fund to buy himself a DVD collection...