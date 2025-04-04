The stock market isn’t the only barometer of the country’s economic health, but it’s where Americans grow most of our retirement funds. Donald Trump doesn’t give a shit whether you’ll ever be able to retire.

From Marketwatch:

“Our team sees this as the biggest trade shock in U.S. history, with the average U.S. tariff rate rising to (around) 23%, from just 2.4% in 2024. This marks a 20-percentage-point increase, the largest such rise in 200 years,” said David Doyle and Chinara Azizova, economists at Macquarie, in a Thursday note. Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs against virtually all U.S. trading partners, including a 10% universal tariff on all imports, while countries considered to be bad actors by the administration were hit with much higher levies. Read: Here’s how other countries’ actual tariff rates compare with Trump’s ’reciprocal’ rates for them “The Trump administration may be playing a game of chicken with trading partners, but market participants aren’t willing to wait around for the results. Instead, investors are selling first and asking questions later,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors. That selling wiped a total of $3.1 trillion in market capitalization off the total U.S. stock market on Thursday, according to Dow Jones Market Data — the largest such wipeout since a $3.5 trillion loss on March 16, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA -3.98% plunged 1,679.39 points, or 4%, to close at its lowest since Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister isn’t taking this lying down, and he probably speaks for the rest of our alienated allies. From CNN:

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” he said. “It’s clear the US is no longer a reliable partner.

It is possible that with comprehensive negotiations, we could reestablish an element of confidence but there will be no going backwards,” the Canadian leader said, adding that future governments would have to grapple with the same changed dynamic. “There’s even more to do, and that’s why I chose to go to France and the United Kingdom, two long-standing and reliable partners, friends and allies of Canada,” Carney said, referring to his first international trip as prime minister. Hours before Carney spoke, Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform that Canada and the European Union would face “large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned,” if they work together to “do economic harm” to the US.

VIDEO Canadian Prime Minister: Trump wants to break us so America can own us In Ottawa, Carney said that tariffs imposed by Washington, if permanent, would require “a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship with the United States.” “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States,” Carney continued. “We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere, and we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

Very surprising that the president who seems to habitually side with the wrong side of history has chosen to repeat one of the worst economic policies in American history.

From Yahoo:

“It's Smoot-Hawley all over again! At least by this reporter's calculations, the sweeping tariff regime that President Trump unveiled following the market close on April 2 literally lifts America's duties on imports to roughly the same level that the much-reviled legislation took them to at the start of the Great Depression. The ultraprotectionist Smoot-Hawley Act is widely blamed for deepening and prolonging the worst chapter in U.S. economic history. In a 1993 debate with independent presidential candidate Ross Perot on Larry King Live, then VP and free-trade advocate Al Gore brought an antique picture of the two senators, mocking them for a disastrous policy prescription that "sounded reasonable at the time." Indeed, for the general public and a wide swath of trade experts, going the Smoot-Hawley route is the economic equivalent of shooting yourself in the foot.”