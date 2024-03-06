Share this postThe tarnished uniformsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe tarnished uniformsA Candorville comic strip Darrin BellMar 6, 20245Share this postThe tarnished uniformsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell5Share this postThe tarnished uniformsdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
The burger employee that fails to properly serve is much more likely to get fired than the cop fails to protect and serve.
😝 My dog, a Mini Poodle/Chihuahua mix, can’t stand uniforms. She can spot a mail person a mile away! But Darrin, she loves to eat so maybe she stole Lemont’s meat. 😁