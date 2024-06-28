Ordinarily, I’d create the video of an editorial cartoon before posting to Substack, but if you’re feeling like I was last night, you may need to be talked off the ledge, so this can’t wait:

President Biden is a far better president than I’d expected him to be. The inflation reduction act, the infrastructure and jobs act, the appointment of decent judges, many of whom are Black women, and dozens of other accomplishments, have been spectacular. But his only function at this point - his only role - is to prevent the fascist theocratic MAGA movement from destroying our democracy.

Last night’s debate revealed that President Biden is not up to that task. There is no sugar-coating that. He failed. He failed to hammer the nail in the coffin of a convicted felon who’s been found liable for sexual assault (which the judge described as rape), who incited an attempted coup, who stole classified documents, who sabotaged a border deal, and who - as he

demonstrated yet again last night - is a pathological liar who denies his own obvious wrongdoing and takes credit for other presidents’ accomplishments. After the debate, two of President Biden’s surrogates, Gavin Newsom and Vice President Harris, showed how easy it is to hammer away at Trump’s depravity. But Biden didn’t do it, and when he tried, he did it with a feeble whisper (silver lining is coming, I swear, so don’t bail out early!).

Today, there’s talk of Newsom or others replacing Biden at the convention, but that is not going to happen. In 2020, Joe Biden felt he was the only person who could save this country from Donald Trump, and someone with that sort of savior mentality is not going to willingly step aside after one bad performance. Joe Biden will almost certainly be the nominee.

Last night, I fell asleep while browsing property listings in Vancouver (only because Montreal is too cold for my wife).

When I woke up this morning, though, something changed. I listened to some of the late-night fact checking that I’d been too stunned to bother with after last night’s disastrous debate. Donald Trump lied more than thirty times. During his presidency, the Washington Post kept track of his lies until they topped 30,000. I remembered being lied to for four years straight. This morning, I remembered how frustrating and hopeless the constant lying made me feel. I remembered the chaos, and the persistent sense of dread that went along with waiting for the next news story to break about another transgression of democratic norms, or his next racist utterance, his next grift, or his next act of sociopathy.

I also remembered that America didn’t vote for Joe Biden in 2020 because he was an inspirational, energetic, or charismatic phenomenon. America voted for him simply because he was not Donald Trump.

And guess what? He still is not Donald Trump.

After last night’s debate, the prospect of Trump winning has become a lot more concrete. It’s gotten very real. And over the next four months, that’s going to cause millions of Americans to remember why they voted for Joe Biden in the first place. And there’s a good chance that more than enough of them are going to realize President Still-Not-Trump is still the better choice. President Biden may not be up to the task of this campaign, but the American people are. All of us who lived through the Trump era can remember what it was like on our own, and vote accordingly. And we probably will.

It won’t be easy. Many of the safeguards that prevented Trump from stealing the election in 2020 are no longer in place. Election officials have been replaced in various states with MAGA loyalists, conservative groups have spent the last three years purging as many Black voters as possible. But not easy doesn’t mean not possible.

Meanwhile, in today’s Candorville, Lemont’s trying to do his part:

Stay tuned for the video of today’s editorial cartoon. I’ll post it here and on my YouTube channel when it’s done. And back away from that ledge. It’s not over.

