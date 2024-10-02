Share this postThe Observer Effect darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Observer Effect TWO Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellOct 02, 20248Share this postThe Observer Effect darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentThanks for reading Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share8Share this postThe Observer Effect darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Pfuquing brilliant.
Having this new description of quantum mechanics is essential since someone ate Schroedinger's cats.
Tyrone gets over yet again, he knows Rosencrantz stole his nickel... 😂🤣😂
and while Tyrone talks of God, Rosencrantz speaks of roaches...
ps: Darrin you may notice more promptness in my comments recently, i am now no longer residentially challenged...