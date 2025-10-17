Stay tuned below today’s cartoon for a memo to the Trump Youth™ from the MAGA Ministry of National Restoration and Historical Revision.
Read the leaked memo below (for paid subscribers)!
CLASSIFIED MEMORANDUM
From: Ministry of National Restoration and Historical Revision
To: All MAGA Operatives, Heritage Preservation Committees, and Youth Propaganda Fellows
Subject: Continuity of Tradition: The Ongoing Rebrand of American Apartheid
I. Background
For over four centuries, this Office has been tasked with maintaining the delicate balance between white dominance and public denial. Each generation has innovated the brand:
