Scroll down below today’s cartoon for a mandatory message from the Ministry of Victory!

The Ministry of Victory Announces Total Victory

By the Department of Clarifications, Corrections, and Patriotic Memory

Citizens are reminded that the recent war with Iran was a complete and historic success, having achieved every one of its stated objectives. Reports suggesting otherwise are the result of confusion, misinformation, enemy propaganda, or unauthorized observation of reality. The Ministry therefore issues the following clarifications so that all patriotic Americans may understand the situation correctly.

First, the objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon has been achieved so completely that international inspectors are no longer able to determine where much of Iran’s enriched uranium is located. Some critics have suggested that losing track of nuclear material may make it more difficult to know whether Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons. This argument is based on an outdated twentieth-century understanding of transparency. A nuclear program cannot threaten us if we do not know where it is. The matter is therefore resolved. Indeed, Iran’s nuclear program is now so secure that even the inspectors assigned to monitor it cannot find it. Security has never been greater.

Similarly, the objective of eliminating Iran’s missile capability has been widely misunderstood. Prior to the war, Iran possessed missiles. Following the war, Iran continues to possess missiles and is reportedly producing additional missiles. Critics claim this demonstrates failure. In reality, it demonstrates success. The objective was never to eliminate missiles in the abstract. The objective was to eliminate the missiles Iran had at the time. The fact that Iran is building new missiles merely confirms the destruction of the old ones. Had the old missiles survived, there would have been no need for replacement missiles. Logic leaves no room for disagreement.

Questions have also been raised regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, analysts merely theorized that Iran could create major disruptions to global shipping and energy markets. Following the war, the world now possesses definitive proof that it can. Thanks to the conflict, what was once speculation has become knowledge. While some observers have described the resulting economic disruption as the largest supply shock in decades, the Ministry prefers to regard it as a valuable educational exercise. Science advances through experimentation, and the experiment was a resounding success.

The continued existence of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and various other Iranian-backed groups has likewise caused confusion among citizens insufficiently familiar with modern definitions. The Ministry reminds the public that organizations may be simultaneously destroyed and still exist. This principle was firmly established during the successful repeal of Obamacare and has been accepted by responsible authorities for many years. To insist that a thing which continues to function has not been destroyed is to cling to obsolete notions of causality.

The war also achieved a number of important objectives that were not publicly announced in advance. These include increasing global uncertainty, reducing confidence in military planning, demonstrating the fragility of international supply chains, and proving that the phrase “Mission Accomplished” remains one of America’s most renewable strategic resources. The administration is particularly proud of its ability to transform unintended consequences into planned outcomes after they occur, a capability that military historians increasingly recognize as the highest form of statecraft.

To prevent future misunderstandings, all official records have now been updated. The original objectives of the war have been superseded by revised objectives that more accurately reflect what happened. Citizens may therefore take pride in the fact that the operation successfully caused inspectors to lose track of uranium, encouraged the construction of replacement missiles, demonstrated the strategic power of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensured the continued visibility of Iranian proxy organizations throughout the region. Every one of these goals was met completely.

The Ministry therefore considers the matter settled. Citizens are advised to ignore those who persist in comparing outcomes to intentions, as such comparisons are divisive, unpatriotic, and potentially confusing. As the Leader wisely explained, the war was a tremendous success because it accomplished everything it intended to accomplish, including the things that happened instead. Americans are encouraged to update their memories accordingly.