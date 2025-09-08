Scroll down below today’s cartoon for a recipe from the official MAGA cookbook…

The People’s Cookbook of National Greatness

Approved by the Ministry of Home Economics

Fascist Dictator Baking Mix

👩‍🍳 Prep Time: 8 years of grievance

🔥 Cook Time: Until democracy collapses

Total Time: Too late to stop

🍽️ Serves: Everyone (whether they like it or not)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 1930s Europe (or, if not available, 2020s America). Stir in demonizing minorities & immigrants — this creates the proper base of fear. Add attacks on the press annd academia — beat until journalists, educators and historians are thoroughly discredited. Fold in Republican Party enabling — do not overmix; lumps of hypocrisy add texture. Mix in courts stacked with loyalists — guarantees your dictator won’t stick to the pan. Blend January 6th coup attempt — a nice rise agent for future insurrections. Add troop deployments against U.S. citizens — it gives your batter that martial flavor. Rebrand Department of Defense as Department of War — adds zest and aroma. Bake until ballot boxes are seized and a MAGA Congress is seated and can pass an Enabling Act.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve piping hot from an ancient, soot-blackened, cast-iron oven. Garnish with a military parade, book bans, puréed Constitution, and the tears of your neighbors.

💁‍♀️ Housewife’s Tip!

Remember, ladies — while the men march and salute, it’s your sacred duty to keep the home fires burning and the ovens churning. After all, your duty is not just to feed your family — it’s to feed the regime.