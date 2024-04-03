This cartoon’s free, and paid subscribers can scroll down to view a fun time lapse animation of the cartoon’s creation.

Autocrats portray themselves as messianic figures because religious faith doesn’t require logic, facts, or evidence, or compromise with those who are outside the faith. It only requires belief that your view of the world is correct, that those who

disagree with your worldview are either unenlightened or purposely trying to lead you astray from the one true path, and that any attempts to hold your religious leaders accountable for their actions are actually attacks upon your faith.

One of America’s most enduring faiths isn’t Christianity, Islam or Judaism - it’s White Supremacy. Those who believe in that faith suspected they found their messiah in 2015 when Donald Trump descended an escalator in a room with a golden hue (as if he were descending from MAGA heaven, beside Melania who was dressed in angelic white to really drive home the imagery), and delivered bigotry about Mexican immigrants as if it were the Ten Commandments.

The congregation of the Church of White Supremacy’s faith in their leader grows in inverse proportion to the skyrocketing evidence of his criminality, his bigotry, his corruption, and his sociopathy. Trump’s many critics and prosecutors are just heretics trying to lead the faithful astray. In case any of his

Thank you for reading Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

followers had somehow missed the last nine years of his purposeful (and it must be) one-man Jesus show, Trump recently all but spelled it out for them that he’s literally their messiah.

Donald Trump has been cultivating that foolishness from the beginning because that’s what aspiring dictators do. It’s the best way to stay out of prison while they’re lining their pockets and destroying their countries’ traditions and institutions in their pursuit of “absolute immunity” and absolute control.

But enough about Cheeto Jesus. In Candorville, Lemont’s busy fighting another battle:

Leave a comment

Message Darrin Bell

And here’s a bonus strip from the RUDY PARK archives.

Don’t forget to scroll down to watch the video if you’re a paid subscriber!