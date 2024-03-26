Meanwhile, on Earth Two (also known as the rough draft, prior to my deciding I didn’t feel like losing any more newspapers this year), the dinner conversation revolved around little Lionel telling his father that today in preschool, he “learned to do meth.” Lemont was aghast until the final panel when Lionel, noting Lemont’s reaction, asked “What, you don’t like methamatics either?”

I spiked it myself, because I wasn’t sure if readers would understand that Lionel was talking about math, but mainly because millions of people have been affected by meth, and they probably wouldn’t find it funny. Also, I thought it would be more useful to comment on the atrocious insanity of MAGAmerica from the perspective of the littlest ones who are just beginning to become aware of it.

Anyhow, the conversation continues after dinner:

By the way, the comments beneath this strip at Comics Kingdom neatly summed up the two sides in the coming civil war. This won’t be a war between North and South, it’ll be a war between Delusional and Fed-Up:

This is also a reminder of how much I enjoy this little (and growing) community here, and it’s the reason why I usually set posts to allow comments only by paid subscribers. My work has always attracted white supremacists and fascist trolls, some of whom post so early and so often - and for so many years - that I’m pretty sure they’re paid by the word. Everywhere my work appears, those comments also appear. But when I set up this Substack, I figured those trolls probably wouldn’t pay for the ability to spread their poison here. And so far, I’ve been right.

