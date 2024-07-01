The MAGA Court's Trump Immunity Ruling, and Lemont can't ever get ahead
An editorial cartoon, an animation, and a Candorville Comic Strip
The MAGA Court (formerly known as the “Supreme Court”) has just paved the way for a MAGA dictatorship. If the Democrats continue to parrot the right’s aversion to expanding the Court, there will be no coming back from this during our lifetimes.
On a brighter note, in Candorville, Lemont got his son into a great kindergarten:
