The MAGA Court (formerly known as the “Supreme Court”) has just paved the way for a MAGA dictatorship. If the Democrats continue to parrot the right’s aversion to expanding the Court, there will be no coming back from this during our lifetimes.

On a brighter note, in Candorville, Lemont got his son into a great kindergarten:

