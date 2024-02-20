Share this postThe longest general electiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe longest general electionA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellFeb 20, 202414Share this postThe longest general electiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentRefer a friendShare14Share this postThe longest general electiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePreviousNext
The longest general election
C Dog's response is tempting, but there's too much at stake to ignore it and hope that it will sort itself out.
C-Dog for the WIN!!! (and a loss in the end, sadly- for thast's how many peeps are feeling about this horribly abominable rematch...)