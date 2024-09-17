There haven’t been enough books or movies or tv series created about the lizard people, if you ask me. The only one I can remember is the original “V” miniseries from the 1980s. Forty-one years later, I still haven’t decided what was creepier - the concept, or the special effects.

Speaking of “creepy,” I just viewed an AI-created trailer for a movie adaptation of “The Jetsons.” There wasn’t a single six-fingered hand in it. The technology’s improved so much since last year, that I think the first AI-created film will arrive far sooner than we expect it to.

It won't be long before talented AI-prompt “writers” will be some of the highest paid studio employees. It’s possible they’ll be some of the only studio employees. And then one day, even their services will no longer be needed, because AI will be smart enough to analyze cultural trends and it'll begin prompting itself to create whatever films it thinks will do well at any given time. Maybe it'll even alter films in real time based on the average viewing habits and Amazon purchases of whoever it spies sitting in the audience of any particular showing. Hollywood will make a killing, because people would go watch a film multiple times with different audiences just to see how differently it would play out each time.

Depending on the age of the audience and the content of their texts and Facebook messages the AI scanned as they entered the theater, this Flintstones movie might turn bloody.

Leave a comment

Share