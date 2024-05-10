I haven’t posted much this week because I’ve been in a recording studio recording my lines for the audiobook version of THE TALK! More on that below, after this week’s comic strips.

With my input, the brilliant writer and podcaster Robert Young, Jr. crafted a script that successfully brings to life in audio, the immersive and emotional nature of the artwork in my original graphic memoir.

In one chapter of THE TALK, I mention that when I was a backstage security guard at UC Berkeley’s Zellberbach Hall, I was able to witness the most amazing performers

` from all over the world. But some of the most moving performances I saw were one-person shows by monologuists such as the late Spalding Gray, and intimate Black Box Theater plays featuring just two or three actors. That’s what this audiobook feels like.

Darrin Bell and his son Emyree-Zazu Bell at Slidethru Media recording the audiobook version of THE TALK

With a few exceptions, I’ve created artwork and told stories through brush and ink, and then through stylus and iPad, in solitude for nearly thirty years. So I was excited to work with a writer, a director, a producer, and a sound engineer, to bring something I created to life in another medium. I even got to listen to auditions and choose which actors would voice the dialogue for all the characters in the book.

But what really makes this audiobook special for me, is that my son, Emyree-Zazu, got to voice himself. He’ll always remember that the first job he ever had, was as a voice actor who helped bring his dad’s - and his own - story to life.

