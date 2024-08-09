Scroll down to view the video of this cartoon’s creation:

The MAGAs can’t stand it. Just as their return to the White House appeared inevitable — just as they were sure fate handed them an assassination attempt and a giant bandage on Trump’s ear to seal the deal — the Democrats nominated a Black woman who’s stolen all of their thunder.

They should’ve been prepared for this. But one month later, they’re still floundering. They’re still publicly workshopping stale, cringy lines of attack that are weak at best, and self-sabotaging at worst.

Kamalamentum is very real, and it’s forced me to accept a few realizations. The first is that I am, indeed old, because I had no idea that these kids today have apparently turned the word “brat” into a good thing. Just days after the party coalesced behind Harris, a fellow parent told me their kids were posting memes about Harris being BRAT. Apparently a popular musician I’d never heard of released an album by that name. From USA Today:

Brat summer is the lifestyle associated with being a "brat," and not in the way you may think. Charli XCX fans aren't throwing tantrums like a badly behaved child; being a brat to them means indulging in pleasure and not concerning yourself with societal expectations. Rather than conforming to the status quo − on matters of aging, clean living or etiquette − brats focus more on having fun, embracing their community and unapologetically embracing individuality.

The other realization is unsurprising: MAGAs will not accept the simplest explanations when a more complicated, ass-backwards conspiracy theory will do.

Anyway, in Candorville, Lemont has second thoughts about preventing his little boy from watching Deadpool and Wolverine:

