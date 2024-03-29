Share this postThe future isn't what it used to bedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe future isn't what it used to beTWO Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellMar 29, 202418Share this postThe future isn't what it used to bedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareSubscribeLeave a commentMessage Darrin BellShare18Share this postThe future isn't what it used to bedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
The future isn't what it used to be
Oh gosh this is so true.... In their eighties and still running everything! And they live in a sheltered time warp, no awareness of reality down here in life. Only supermodels, airline pilots and actresses age out: there needs to be a cutoff so people like Mitch McConnell (did I say people??) can't keep having mini strokes in public instead of listening to what people want and need and using their offices to make life better for the public instead of obstructing everything for decades.
calendarially speking, (calendarially 😂😉😂 ) if Susan's really filling in for C-Dog, next she's gotta ask Lemont for $2 😂😉😂