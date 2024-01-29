Republicans seem to have gotten hold of an ancient Athenian dictionary. So for the record, here are the definitions from a modern dictionary:
DEMOCRACY
noun,plural de·moc·ra·cies.
government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.
a state having such a form of government: The United States and Canada are democracies.
REPUBLIC
noun
a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.
And here’s one that applies to the reasoning of any Republican who utters the phrase “we’re a republic, not a democracy”:
SPECIOUS
adjective
apparently good or right though lacking real merit; superficially pleasing or plausible: specious arguments.
pleasing to the eye but deceptive.
The definitionally-challenged Republican party
I’m old(er) and remember some in the GOP who were good and honorable. Civics isn’t taught. Books are taken away. This can only get worse.
They’ve been pushing that bogus line for years!