Republicans seem to have gotten hold of an ancient Athenian dictionary. So for the record, here are the definitions from a modern dictionary:

DEMOCRACY

noun,plural de·moc·ra·cies.

government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system. a state having such a form of government: The United States and Canada are democracies.

REPUBLIC

noun

a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.

And here’s one that applies to the reasoning of any Republican who utters the phrase “we’re a republic, not a democracy”:

SPECIOUS

adjective

apparently good or right though lacking real merit; superficially pleasing or plausible: specious arguments. pleasing to the eye but deceptive.

Leave a comment

Share