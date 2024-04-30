Share this postThe cost of being five minutes latedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe cost of being five minutes lateA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellApr 30, 202411Share this postThe cost of being five minutes latedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare11Share this postThe cost of being five minutes latedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Yes, that is how it works and it sucks for the parents who get stuck in traffic after work or stuck at work because of meetings.
Yikes!!!😵💫