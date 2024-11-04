We’re coming to the end of a four-year-wide eye of a storm. MAGApublicans have had four years to eat away at the structural impediments that put an end to their last attempted coup. And with the help of Elon Musk, they’ve had four long years to

preemptively convince too much of America that the 2024 election had already been rigged against America’s whiniest professional victim, Donald J. Trump. Starting tomorrow night, we’ll begin to discover whether they’ve rotted away enough of those old structural impediments to bring the whole house crashing down.

The armed political violence MAGA has been threatening probably won’t materialize, but it may not need to. Since 2020, the legislatures and election boards in many of the “red states” (not to mention one branch of Congress) have been overrun by election-denying MAGA stooges, including the current Speaker of the House. One of them said the quiet part - about the Republican Party giving up on the concept of democracy - out loud, when he suggested it would be legitimate to simply giving Trump North Carolina’s electoral votes before any votes are even counted.

The “little secret” Trump alluded to sharing with the MAGA Speaker is probably this poorly kept one: The red states are going to muck up the election however they can, whether that means declaring voting irregularities (whether there were any or not), claiming some portion of the electorate was illegal immigrants, or brazenly appointing an “alternate” slate of electors who’ll vote for Trump even if Harris wins. It doesn’t matter how. The point is to create enough chaos to justify lawsuits, which will wind their way up to the Supreme Court, which is stacked with Republican judges who’ve already demonstrated a willingness to ignore precedent, laws, and even the Constitution, to issue rulings Republicans desire.

The Court would throw the election to the House of Representatives. Even if Democrats retake the House, it’s not guaranteed that they’d be able to stop the House from stealing the election for Trump, because every state’s delegation would get only one vote. Wyoming’s one representative’s vote would count evenly with those of California’s fifty-two. When it comes to delegations sent to Congress, even if Democrats retake the House, Republican states will continue to outnumber Democratic ones, and they’ll vote for Trump.

If Harris wins and Republican chaos ends with Trump taking office in 2025, there’s not a lot the blue states could do about it, short of seceding from the Union and starting a civil war. And since Republicans own most of the private arsenals in this country, that probably wouldn’t be a war fans of democracy could win.

The good news, though, is that something like this requires nerves of steel from hundreds of people. Dozens of those people are bound to decide that turning the USA into a MAGA utopia is not worth the distinct possibility that they’d fail and then have to spend tens of thousands of dollars hiring a criminal defense attorney, and then possibly spend years or decades in prison. In the end, just like those Republicans who’ve already abandoned their party to support Harris, many of these cogs in the MAGA machine are going to choose (their own personal) freedom.

