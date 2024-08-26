Share this postThe Bait and Switch Party?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Bait and Switch Party?A couple Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellAug 26, 202419Share this postThe Bait and Switch Party?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare19Share this postThe Bait and Switch Party?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Funny - I thought that about the Dem Convention and all the signs and banners and shirts and other stuff that had to be reprinted. It was a great boon to many businesses.
How will the debate be do you think? Open mic?! Occur at all?
Yesterday, I saw a black woman sitting under a small canopy advertising Trump merch! This was at a busy intersection in my town in Northern CA. I was a passenger in my girlfriend’s car and I became enraged. She begged me not to say anything as we were at a stop at the light. It took all of my strength not to yell “This is WRONG!”.