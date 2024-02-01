Share this postThe arc of the moral universe, and a shocking birthdaydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe arc of the moral universe, and a shocking birthdayTWO Candorville comic stripsDarrin BellFeb 1, 202416Share this postThe arc of the moral universe, and a shocking birthdaydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare16Share this postThe arc of the moral universe, and a shocking birthdaydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePreviousNext
The arc of the moral universe, and a shocking birthday
No worries Lemont, it gets better. At some point in life, just having a birthday is a good thing!
It's funny - the "arc of the moral universe" has been on my mind. I smiled thinking of it as a pretzel v. an arc. Justice - justice - with you first editorial cartoon in the other post - with all that continues. Damn I wish I could take things less seriously. And approaching (ok in 2 years) another mublety-nine, I find it daunting. So Lemont .. mope, and then go eat something to celebrate a 'nine' which is what Jack Benny chose to always been!