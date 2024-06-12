When I was six years old, I decided I was a Republican.

Two years earlier, Iranian militants had taken 52 Americans hostage in Tehran, and it was all the news seemed to cover, for months. I overheard my mother telling my father two things: (1) that President Carter “isn’t doing anything about it!” And (2), that if any of the hostages were Jewish, they’d probably be executed. My mom was Jewish. And as she always told me, that meant I was also Jewish. So at the age of four, I came to the only logical conclusion: Once Iran’s revolutionary militants were through with those hostages, they’d be coming to get us next, to snatch me and my Raggedy Andy right out of my bedroom in our little house in East Los Angeles. And President Carter wouldn’t do anything about it.

For the next couple years, news of the hostages’ ordeal became a regular presence on our television, whenever it wasn’t tuned in to Alice, Barney Miller, All in the Family, or Good Times.

Then, in 1981, when (I was told) Ronald Reagan secured the hostages’ release just hours after becoming president, I decided that Republicans apparently knew how to keep bloodthirsty Islamic militants out of my neighborhood, and that with Republicans in charge, I could safely get back to ignoring international affairs and focus on my action figures again.

If anyone asked me over the next decade or so, my answer was always that I was a Republican. It was a decade of corporate greed, union-busting, exploding homelessness, crack cocaine, UZIs on the streets, a backlash against forced school integration, poisoned Tylenol, the hatred toward gay men televangelists and others expressed when AIDS raged across America, toxic waste dumps, dozens of Administration officials being on trial and going to prison, Oliver North looking good in a uniform on TV, right wing “death squads” fighting left wing “death squads” somewhere South of the border, and shiny Rolls Royces ferrying men in three piece suits and women in fur coats past dilapidated Ford Pintos carrying the rest of us.

But I never once entertained the notion that Ronald Reagan or the Republican Party had exacerbated or even caused any of this. To my mind, all of these things were facts of life - part of a tapestry of America that had existed long before I was ever born. It was something immutable and permanent, like the Grand Canyon, or the Moon, or broccoli, or countless films about the inevitable nuclear apocalypse or about (usually, but not always white) people pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps.

The Horatio Alger myth was in overdrive in the Eighties

I never once considered that all the films and tv episodes about the downtrodden blue collar class or featuring middle class families falling out of the middle class were featuring characters who were suffering as a result of policy decision made by the guy who’d saved me from Iranian militants when I was a small child. I neither knew nor cared about specific policies or philosophies or any of what felt like nebulous political nonsense to me, I only cared that Republicans seemed strong, while Democrats seemed weak.

I never thought twice about my allegiance to the Republican Party until I was thirteen. It was the day after Lloyd Bentsen humiliated Dan Quayle in a vice presidential debate. To dispel questions about his lack of qualifications, Dan Quayle had compared his accomplishments in Congress to those of John F. Kennedy at the time he sought the presidency. Bentsen replied “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I

knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy.” The next morning, our social studies teacher asked us what we’d thought of the debate. I was the only one who spoke up in Dan Quayle’s defense. I said he was factually correct. I said the only differences between him and JFK were that JFK had come from a super-rich family and had served in World War II. Quayle had come from a less-rich family and the only reason he didn’t serve in Vietnam was he had already joined the National Guard.

I sensed that I was standing on quicksand. The argument didn’t sound as good coming out of my mouth as it had when it was still bouncing around in my thirteen year old brain. So I said “anyway,” and went on to complain that it was simply a low blow. Quayle wasn’t comparing their character or their political views, he was simply comparing their qualifications. As I saw the stunned and unpersuaded looks on the eyes of my teachers and my classmates, it hit me: political views are important parts of someone’s qualifications. Running for office is not just about applying for a job, it’s about applying for a job in order to do things that either help or hurt people. And I hadn’t once considered whether what Bush and Quayle and other Republicans wanted to do with the power they were seeking would help, or hurt.

I had a conclusive answer to that four years later, at Bush’s 1992 RNC convention, when Patrick Buchanan walked to the podium and declared a cultural war on Americans who didn’t look or think like he did. But even before that, in the days after that 1988 debate, I began to feel confusion creeping in to my political identity for the first time. After I’d stood up to defend Quayle in class, the bell rang and I slinked out of there to head to my art history class upstairs. A girl named Carolyn put her hand on my shoulder in a stairwell, to tell me she was impressed that I outed myself as a Republican. She said I never before sounded like one in class, and that “everyone else” seemed to hate Republicans. It’s not a coincidence that she became my first girlfriend just days after that. But over the next couple years, that conversation returned to me with increasing frequency. Why was I a “Republican” if someone who was a Republican didn’t think I’d ever sounded like one before? Why did “everyone,” in her words, “hate” Republicans?

I asked one of my teachers why my fellow students didn’t seem to care about my later arguments that it was Republicans who’d ended the Iran hostage crisis. Her response challenged everything I’d ever thought about politics. She said Republicans were responsible for the Iran hostage crisis. She said it was common knowledge (recently confirmed) among people who were paying attention at the time that the Reagan campaign had struck a secret deal with the Iranians to hold on to the hostages until after the 1980 election, and to not release them until after Reagan was sworn in as president.

She said the theory had become a lot more plausible after the Iran-Contra scandal, in which Oliver North participated in a Reagan administration plot to illegally sell arms to Iran, and to use those proceeds to (again, illegally) fund Nicaragua’s Contras in their insurgent war against Nicaragua’s Marxist (or at least Marxist-aligned) Sandinista government. I said nothing, ashamed that all I’d absorbed into my brain from that scandal was that Oliver North looked like a dashing, live action version of one of my G.I. Joes.

Around the same time, I began hearing rumors (also later confirmed in a deathbed confession by former Bush campaign machiavelli Lee Atwater) that George H.W. Bush had eliminated his strongest competition in 1988 by setting up the entire Gary Hart-”Monkey Business” scandal. That meant that the politics surrounding most of my life had been the result of at least two acts of trickery. I resented that, but I still didn’t associate it with the Republican Party. Only with Reagan and Bush.

I didn’t realize the Republican Party was a malignant tumor in our political and historical body until the year 2000, when Bush’s campaign chair in Florida wrongly purged tens of thousands of Black voters and the Republican Supreme Court put a stop to the recount in Florida so that Bush (not America, not the constitution, not the notion of free and fair elections, but one man, Bush) would not be “irreparably harmed” if the recount were to put Gore ahead and undermine the perception that Bush had won Florida.

I didn’t realize the entire party and its voters were anti-democratic traitors to the fundamental concept of America as a government of and by the people, until they then spent the next 24 years purging millions of Black and brown voters, gerrymandering Black voters out of their influence, passing “voter ID” laws aimed at diminishing the Black vote, and passing laws to make it harder for students, the elderly, the poor, and women, to vote, sending out misleading flyers with incorrect voting precincts and dates, shuttering voting locations in minority areas, and attacking the voting methods Black people tend to favor (early voting, Sunday voting, and mail in voting). Even after Floridians voted to restore the voting rights of felons who’d served their time, the Republican Party of DeSantistan (sorry, “Florida”) found ways to criminalize the vote anyway. They sent law enforcement goons to round up and handcuff Black people who’d registered to vote (after being told by the state they could go ahead and register), and paraded them in front of cameras to discourage other Black people from voting.

My more idealistic and optimistic thirteen-year-old self could never have imagined, way back in 1989, that an entire political party and millions of American voters would countenance, much less engage in, anything like that. He thought two acts of political trickery being exposed would’ve been enough to cause the Republican Party to rid itself of such un-American actors. He didn’t realize that by 2024, he’d be saying that the last forty-four years of history and politics were all wrong - they were all shaped not by the informed (or even uninformed) decisions of the American people, they were instead shaped by trickery and deceit, and by the calculated prevention of the (non-Republican) people from exercising their will at the ballot box.

I will never understand why so many people continue to support a party that has spent nearly the last half century lying, cheating and stealing - rather than persuading voters with words and deeds or adapting to become more appealing to voters - in order to stay in power. It’s tempting to liken the mindset of these people to my own when I was six years old, before I’d learned to think critically about the link between policy, ideology, and the outcomes that form the political and cultural tapestry of our times. But I’ve come to believe it’s more likely that these are simply people for whom the ends justify the means. To them, living in their ideal version of America justifies destroying the institutions that formed the concept of America - including the right to vote.

These people are not six. They’re sick.

