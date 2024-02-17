Share this postThat Late Night Voicedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThat Late Night VoiceA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellFeb 17, 202420Share this postThat Late Night Voicedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareSubscribeLeave a commentGet my graphic novel/memoir THE TALKShare20Share this postThat Late Night Voicedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePreviousNext
That Late Night Voice
Also Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream until my jaws freeze shut and I can get back to sleep.
Oh, and road food on a trip, like pie with your coffee, does not count.