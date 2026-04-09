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MEMORANDUM

U.S. MINISTRY OF TEMPORAL CLARITY

OFFICE OF STRATEGIC HISTORY MANAGEMENT

RE: UPDATED WAR TIMELINE (RETROACTIVE COMPLIANCE REQUIRED)

Effective immediately, all references to the “recent” conflict with Iran must be corrected to reflect the officially recognized duration of 47 years.

Any characterization of the war as having begun “two weeks ago,” “earlier this year,” or “following a specific decision by current leadership” is now considered chronologically inaccurate and may indicate confusion, misinformation, or unauthorized memory retention.

Staff are reminded that the United States has been in a continuous state of war with Iran since 1979, with no interruptions, pauses, negotiations, or contradictory policy positions of any kind.

Please update all materials accordingly.

CLARIFICATIONS

Q: Were there periods of diplomacy, trade, or indirect cooperation?

No.

Q: Did prior administrations pursue agreements, negotiations, or normalization?

Those events are best understood as war-adjacent continuity activities.

Q: Did any U.S. president previously describe Iran as a potential partner or “best friend”?

No.

Q: What about arms sales, backchannel negotiations, or nuclear agreements?

These were advanced forms of warfare known as “peace.”

GUIDANCE FOR PUBLIC COMMUNICATION

When addressing constituents, media, or allied governments, use the following approved language:

“This conflict has been ongoing for 47 years.”

“Recent developments represent the final phase of a long-standing war.”

“We are restoring continuity to a conflict that has always existed.”

Avoid:

“new war”

“escalation”

“decision”

“initiation”

These terms imply that events occurred in sequence, which is inconsistent with current temporal policy.

ALLIED ALIGNMENT

Allies expressing confusion regarding the sudden onset of war should be reassured that:

The war did not begin recently.

Their lack of awareness reflects a lag in historical synchronization, not a change in reality.

Their previous belief that they were not at war was itself part of the war.

DOMESTIC MEMORY ADJUSTMENT

Citizens may experience mild disorientation when reconciling:

a previously peaceful understanding of U.S.–Iran relations

with

the newly clarified 47-year war framework.

This is normal.

Encourage individuals to:

trust official timelines

disregard personal recollection

avoid independent chronological reconstruction

STRATEGIC BENEFITS

The updated timeline provides several operational advantages:

Eliminates the need to explain how a war began

Reclassifies all prior promises to avoid war as fulfilled

Converts all current outcomes into long-term victories

FINAL NOTE

History is a living system and may be updated to reflect present needs.

Staff are reminded that accuracy is not determined by sequence of events, but by alignment with current messaging objectives.

Failure to comply may result in reassignment to the Office of Pre-Existing Outcomes.

END OF MEMORANDUM